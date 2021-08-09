MFA: Azerbaijan supports Georgia's independence, territorial integrity

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has expressed support for neighbouring Georgia's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Azerbaijan supports independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders," the ministry stated on its official Twitter account on August 8.

The statement added that Azerbaijan and Georgia enjoy strategic partnership based on the respect and adherence to the fundamental principles of international law.

Georgia and Azerbaijan have maintained close relations since the first establishment of their independent statehoods in 1918.

In 1991, both Azerbaijan and Georgia restored their independence and diplomatic ties were established between them on November 18, 1992. In an effort to balance regional interests, on October 10, 1997, Azerbaijan and Georgia became two of the four founding members of GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development.

The two countries broadly cooperate in regional energy development, transportation and economic partnership projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, the Kars-Tbilisi-Baku railway, the TRACECA and the Black Sea Economic Cooperation. Regional military and security alliance of Georgia and Azerbaijan develops along NATO's Partnership for Peace Program and the common protection of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline with Turkey.