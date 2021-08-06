Azerbaijan, Iraq mull co-op in ICT field

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev and Iraq’s Communications Minister Arkan Shahab Ahmed al-Shaibani have discussed bilateral cooperation in the ICT field.

During the meeting, the parties discussed economic relations between the two countries, and cooperation in different spheres like the economy, trade, science, technology, among others.

The sides noted that digital transformation and innovative development are among the priority issues on the agenda of the Azerbaijani government.

Furthermore, the Azerbaijani minister expressed his gratitude to Iraq for supporting Azerbaijan’s position in the international arena, in particular, within the Islamic Cooperation Organization, resolutions demanding to stop Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, the liberation of the Armenian-occupied territories and the return of IDPs to their lands.

Additionally, the sides expressed confidence that the visit of the Iraqi minister to Azerbaijan would contribute to the further development of existing ties. It should be noted that Minister Arkan Shahab Ahmed al-Shaibani is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the second meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iraq.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iraq amounted to $7.4 million in the first half of 2021. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $11.4 million n 2020.