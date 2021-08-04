More Azerbaijani firefighting and rescue teams participate in extinguishing fires in Turkish Denizli

By Trend

As previously reported, in accordance with the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, another fire and rescue group of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan is currently in fraternal Turkey, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Due to the sudden outbreak of forest fires in the Denizli region and a serious threat to nearby territories, the Azerbaijani fire and rescue team, which was moving towards its destination this evening, changed its route and headed towards Denizli.

The fire and rescue team of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, which quickly began to fulfill its professional duties in Denizli, is currently carrying out operations to extinguish forest fires in this territory.

Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Lieutenant General Etibar Mirzoyev is currently in Denizli to coordinate the actions of fire and rescue forces in the region and ensure interaction