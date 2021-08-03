Azerbaijan foils drug smuggling from Iran

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan's State Border Service has foiled the smuggling of over 14 kg of drugs from the neighboring Iran, the service reported on its website on August 3.

The incident occurred in Horadiz border detachment’s border post in Fuzuli region’s Bala-Bahmanli village on August 1.

As a result of search and operational measures, two suspects with packages were detained while trying to escape with a vehicle.

The detainees, Moscow resident Valiyev Huseyn and Hajigabul resident Mamiyev Teymur sought to smuggle 14.5 kg of drugs (8,200 grams of marijuana, 4,200 grams of heroin, and 2,100 grams of methamphetamine) as well as 690 methadone-40 psychotropic pill-like substances into Azerbaijan.

Criminal proceedings have been launched into the incidents, the Border service reported.

The Horadiz border detachment operates on the border with Iran on the territory of Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli region. After liberating its lands from Armenia's occupation in the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Azerbaijan restored control over the 132-km section of the Azerbaijan-Iran border.