Another ASAN Service center inaugurated in Baku

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the sixth ASAN Service center in the capital Baku today, Azertag reported on August 3.

The opening of a new ASAN Service in Baku brought the number of such centers to 21 across the country.

Overall, 230 employees and 85 volunteers will work in the center that will offer over 320 services to residents.

Other such centers are under construction in Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Lankaran, Salyan and Nakhchivan.

To date, the ASAN Service has received more than 45 million applications from more than 7,465,000 citizens. According to opinion polls, the satisfaction rate is 99.5 percent.

Significant work has been done in recent years to apply information and communication technologies to the activities of government agencies with relevant legal framework put in place, Azertag said.

“Most government agencies provide e-services to the population and this process continues with a rapid pace. The establishment, on the President’s initiative, of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2012 and ASAN Service centers within it revolutionized the elimination of bureaucracy and corruption and became known worldwide as an Azerbaijani brand in innovation."

During the inauguration, Aliyev was informed about the Global Defense Technologies Hackathon, which was attended by more than 500 participants from 16 countries and the tweet policy in the Patriotic War. It was noted that the president’s tweets ranked first during the war and were viewed 396,000 times. #karabakhisazerbaijan was the most shared hashtag with more than 800,000 shares.

President Ilham Aliyev was also informed about the ASAN Social Innovation Technopark, special glasses for the visually impaired and the ASAN ISESCO award.