Azerbaijan diffuses over 1,200 munitions in liberated lands in July

Over 1,200 mines and unexploded ordnance were found and diffused in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories in July, Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) reported on August 2.

ANAMA found and defused 545 anti-personnel and 85 anti-tank mines, as well as 625 unexploded munitions in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan during this period.

Overall, 677 hectares area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance in this period.

Armenia has deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security and cooperation.

Over 140 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured in the explosion of mines planted by Armenians in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied regions since the end of the war in autumn 2020 that saw Azerbaijan liberate most of its territories in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan has warned its citizens against traveling to formerly occupied territories without permission, citing land mine threats.

On June 12, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of 97,000 mines in formerly-occupied Agdam.

On July 3, Armenia submitted to the Azerbaijani side maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation in Fuzuli and Zangilan regions in exchange of 15 ex-convicts of Armenian origin.