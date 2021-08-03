Armenia opens fire at Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan

By Azernews

By Aisha Jabbarova

Baku on August 2 reported that its positions came under Armenian fire in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry’s press service reported that units of Armenian armed forces, using small arms, fired at Azerbaijani positions in Heydarabad settlement in Nakhchivan’s Sadarak region at 03:27 (GMT+4) on August 2.

The Azerbaijan Army did not suffer any losses, the ministry said, adding that the Armenian attack has been suppressed in response fire and that the operational situation is under its control.

This is the second consecutive day that Armenia is firing at Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan’s Sadarak region.