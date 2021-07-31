MFA: Armenia still making territorial claims to Azerbaijan

By Trend





Armenia is still making territorial claims to Azerbaijan, Leyla Abdullayeva, Spokesperson for Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Trend reports on July 31.

According to the spokesperson, the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry dated July 30 contains yet another absurd and false accusations against Azerbaijan.

“Armenia, which has pursued an aggressive policy towards Azerbaijan for almost 30 years, still demonstrates a position that contradicts international law, rejects the process of delimiting the state border between the two countries, hinders the implementation of trilateral statements,” Abdullayeva said.

"Why does the country, allegedly striving for de-escalation, constantly bombards Azerbaijani positions on the border? Why does it not respond to calls to resolve the border issue through dialogue?We know the answer," the MFA spokesperson said.

"This happens because Armenia still makes territorial claims to Azerbaijan, does not want to put up with the fact that Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity within the international borders. We draw the attention of the Armenian side to the fact that the establishment of peace in the region is possible on the basis of respect for the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders. Sustainable peace can only be achieved on the basis of respect for international law. Azerbaijan has been declaring this position for 30 years and is guided by it," Abdullayeva said.