Pakistan always supports Azerbaijan - ambassador

By Trend





Pakistan always supports Azerbaijan, Pakistani Ambassador Bilal Haye said at the opening ceremony of the Pakistani Cultural Center at the Azerbaijan University of Languages in Baku, Trend reports on July 31.

The ceremony was also attended by Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

Haye stressed that the opening of this center is an extremely pleasant event.

"We want the Azerbaijani people to get acquainted with Pakistani culture through the center. We’ll provide the necessary support in this. Pakistan has always supported Azerbaijan - both during the war [2020 Karabakh war] and afterwards," added the ambassador.