Azerbaijan, as always, close to fraternal Turkey - Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament

By Trend





Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova sent a letter of condolences to chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop on July 30 in connection with the victims among the population as a result of forest fires that broke out in various Turkish regions, the Press and PR department of the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend .

Gafarova, on behalf of her own and on behalf of the Azerbaijani parliament, wished healing to the wounded and peace to the souls of the dead.

"Azerbaijan, as always, is close to fraternal Turkey,” the letter says. “Our prayers are with you."