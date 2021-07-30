Azerbaijani First VP expresses condolences over wildfires in Turkey

Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva today expressed condolences over the consequences of the fires that broke out in Turkey's regions.

President Ilham Aliyev also expressed condolences to Turkey, adding that the Azerbaijani government and people are in solidarity with the fraternal Turkish people amidst the deadly fires.

Earlier today, Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev announced that Azerbaijan will send aid teams to Turkey to extinguish forest fires and prevent them from escalating, adding that relevant government agencies have contacted their counterparts from Turkey.



"Aid teams will leave for the brotherly country as soon as possible."

Azerbaijan will send personnel of 500 people of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), as well as helicopters, the necessary equipment and accessories for extinguishing the ongoing wildfires in the shortest possible time, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said in a phone conversation with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay today.

At least three people have died in wildfires in Turkey’s southeastern regions.

The wildfires broke out on 28 July near the Mediterranean coastal resort town of Manavgat, in Antalya province.

As of 29 July 2021, a total of 13 provinces, including Adana, Osmaniye, Mersin and Kayseri were affected by simultaneous wildfires. Eighteen villages in Antalya and 16 villages in Adana and Mersin have been evacuated.