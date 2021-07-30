Azerbaijan presents 'Chronicle of Victory' book dedicated to victory in Karabakh war

By Trend

The ‘Chronicle of Victory’ book, dedicated to the glorious victory of Azerbaijan in the second Karabakh war, has been prepared, Trend reports.

The book begins with a foreword by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev:

“The main idea of ??the book is to trace the course of the war, the processes that took place the day before, the return after the war in chronological format. When reading the book as the main formula of Victory, we see the irreversible political will of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his strategic vision and systematic approach to processes, his domestic and foreign policy over the past 17 years, the transformation of the country's economic strength accumulated over the years into political, diplomatic and military power, as well as the determination of our people and the grown-up young generation to liberate our lands, the iron fist of unity between the president, the people, and the army," said the president.

The events of recent years, the intensity and essence of the processes once again demonstrate that all the activities of the president of Azerbaijan are aimed precisely at the liberation of the occupied territories.

The book is divided into three parts to provide a more detailed presentation of the course and sequence of processes.

The first part covers the period from the April 2016 battles to September 2020. The article describes the successive steps taken by the President of Azerbaijan, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev to strengthen the army, increase the country's economic power, and present a fair position of Azerbaijan in the international arena.

The second part, titled ‘Patriotic War’, reflects the struggle that led Azerbaijan to victory in a short period from September 27 to November 10, 2020, both on the battlefield, in the rear, in the diplomatic plane and in the information space. It describes the principled position of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief during negotiations with world leaders, interviews with representatives of foreign media, the path leading Azerbaijan to victory in 44 days.

The last section of the book highlights the real impact of the 30-year occupation. The article presents the consequences of the urbicide, ecocide committed by Armenia in the Azerbaijani territories, the destroyed cultural and religious monuments and the consequences of other illegal actions. A special place is given to the Victory Parade on Azadlig Square in Baku, as well as information on the construction and restoration work begun by the President of Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation.

Since the Chronicle of Victory has a chronological format, it is planned to continue the publication about the Great Return.

In order to cover the internal and external readership, the chronicle was compiled in three languages ??- Azerbaijani, English and Russian.

Photos taken by IRS Publishing House, Ministry of Defense and Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC), maps of ‘Geodesy and Cartography’ LLC of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources are used here.

The book, prepared jointly by the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and IRS Publishing House, was published by IRS Publishing House, with the active support of PASHA Life Insurance OJSC.