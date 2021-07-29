New batch of munitions found in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Weapons and ammunition have been found in Khojaly region’s Chanagchy village, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry’s press service reported on July 29.

A machine gun, three assault rifles, seven grenades, a shell for a grenade launcher, two magazines for an assault rifle, 269 rounds of different calibres were found during the control and preventive measures in the village.

Preventive measures are being taken by police officers to detect weapons in the liberated areas, the Interior Ministry added.

Earlier, over 500 unexploded munitions were found and diffused in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories from July 19 to July 24 July, Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) reported.

ANAMA found and defused 124 anti-personnel and 16 anti-tank mines, as well as 541 unexploded munitions in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan during this period.

Overall, 220 hectares area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance in this period.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security and cooperation.

Over 140 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured in the explosion of mines planted by Armenians in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied regions since the end of the war in autumn 2020 that saw Azerbaijan liberate most of its territories in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan has warned its citizens against traveling to formerly occupied territories without permission, citing land mine threats.