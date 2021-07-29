Opening of Azerbaijan's trade mission in Israel - historic event - ambassador

By Trend

The opening of the trade mission of Azerbaijan in Israel is a historic event, Israel's Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Dick wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

He noted that this day is historic since there has not been a single representative office of Azerbaijan in Israel over the 30 years that have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“On July 29, a trade mission of Azerbaijan has opened in Tel Aviv, and for the first time the Azerbaijani flag will fly in Israel,” Dick wrote.

The ambassador emphasized that this event will bring the peoples of the two countries closer together, as well as create opportunities for a closer and more comprehensive development of relations.

“In 2022, the two countries will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. I hope that the festive events will take place both in Azerbaijan and in Israel,” Dick wrote.