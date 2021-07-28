Oklahoma governor: Victory in Karabakh war indicator of Azerbaijani army’s high readiness

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Governor of the US state of Oklahoma, J. K. Stitt has said that Azerbaijan’s victory in last year’s 44-day war with Armenia is an indicator of the Azerbaijani Army’s high readiness.

Stitt made the remarks during the meeting with Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov in Baku on July 28.

Governor also expressed gratitude for the contribution of the Azerbaijan Army servicemen to the Resolute Support non-combat mission in Afghanistan.

He stressed his commitment to expanding the current military cooperation with Azerbaijan.

In Turn, Minister Hasanov spoke about the latest situation in the liberated territories, including the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, and informed the guests about Armenia’s military provocation on the border today that left two Azerbaijani soldiers injured. Hasanov stressed that the Armenian military-political leadership bears responsibility for raising the tension.

Hasanov expressed satisfaction with the positive results achieved between the two countries in various areas of cooperation and the current state of mutual relations between the US Oklahoma Army National Guard and the Azerbaijan Army and stressed the importance of the development of these relations.

Governo Stitt was also received by Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov today in the meeting where the sides discussed US companies’ involvement in the reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Governor Stitt announced on July 26 that he arrived in Baku for a week-long trip to “promote and expand Oklahoma’s strategic partnerships with Azerbaijan.” He was received by President Ilham Aliyev on July 27.