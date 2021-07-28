Shusha Declaration to take Turkish-Azerbaijani relations to higher level - Parliament speaker

By Trend

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations will take Turkish-Azerbaijani relations to a higher level, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey Mustafa Sentop said, Trend reports.

Sentop made the remark at a conference in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city on July 28.

According to the speaker, the Shusha Declaration will also make an important contribution to the development of economic relations between the two fraternal countries.

"The Shusha Declaration will bring extremely positive results," Sentop said.