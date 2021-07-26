Azerbaijan to continue to develop ties with Serbia - FM

By Trend





Azerbaijan will continue to develop relations with Serbia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Serbian counterpart, Nikola Selakovic, in Baku, Trend reports on July 26.

“An increase in trade turnover has been observed between the two countries and the issue of its further increase is being discussed,” Bayramov said.

“After the liberation of our lands [from the Armenian occupation], a new situation arose in the region and a lot of work is underway to restore these territories,” the Azerbaijani minister said. “We held discussions in this sphere.”

“The issue of expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia within the international organizations was also discussed," Bayramov said.