Azerbaijani FM meets Serbian counterpart

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic, the Ministry reported on its Twitter account today.

Issues of mutual interests were discussed during the meeting.

After the one-on-one meeting, the Foreign Ministers held a wide-ranging meeting with the participation of delegations.

The Serbian Foreign Minister is on a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan. He met with President Ilham Aliyev on July 25.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Serbia tripled in 2021. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.2 million during the first four months of the year. In addition, total turnover between Azerbaijan and Serbia in 2020 amounted to $9 million.

The two countries signed the Declaration on Strategic Partnership in 2013 and the Joint Strategic Partnership Action Plan in 2018.