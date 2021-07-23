Azerbaijan to host first Rebuild Karabakh exhibition in fall

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan will host the first exhibition "Rebuild Karabakh" dedicated to the restoration and development of Karabakh region liberated from the Armenian occupation in last year’s war.

The 1st Azerbaijan Rebuild Karabakh Exhibition will be held on October 20-22 at the Baku Expo Center, the organizer of the exhibition Caspian Events Organizers (CEO) told local media.

The exhibition will cover 14 areas: banks and investments; safety; mining industry; healthcare; information technology: education; food industry; agriculture; construction; road construction and infrastructure; transport; tourism and cultural heritage; energy; ecology.

Azerbaijan is carrying out massive reconstruction work in its liberated territories.

The government allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these fund will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

Azerbaijan liberated 300 city centers, settlements, villages and the historic Shusha city in the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10. The Russian-brokered peace deal also stipulated the return of Kalbajar, Lachin and Aghdam regions occupied by the Armenian forces in the war in the early 1990s.