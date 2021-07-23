President Aliyev inaugurates new projects in western regions

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited the country’s western Dashkasan, Naftalan and Goranboy regions on July 22 where he inaugurated a number of infrastructure and social projects.

In Dashkasan, Aliyev familiarized himself with Chovdar Integrated Regional Processing Area of AzerGold CJSC. He was given information about work in AzerGold’s gold mine in Dashkasan.

Located on the north of Dashkasan region, Chovdar gold mine has proven gold reserves of 1 661 000 ounces (51.5 tons of ore). AzerGold CJSC has been carrying out extraction works in the deposit since 2017.

Aliyev also familiarized himself with the project on reconstruction of drinking water supply and sewerage systems in Dashksan city.

During his trip to Naftalan city on the same day, Aliyev inaugurated Central Naftalan Sanatorium constructed between 2014 and 2020, attended the opening of a kindergarten and inaugurated an airport. Constructed in 1975, Naftalan airport’s work was suspended back in 1997. The length of the airport’s runway is 1,370 meters while its width is 35 meters.

Other inaugurated projects are Goranboy Olympic Sports Stadium and Alirzali-Khan Garvand-Safikurd-Tapgaragoyunlu highway constructed in Goranboy region.

The president paid a visit to the Alley of Martyrs in Dashkasan where participants of the first and second Karbakh wars have been buried. Thirty-one residents of Dashkasan were martyred during the 44-day-war in autumn 2020. The Alley of Martyrs was built in the city back in 1993 during the First Karabakh War.







