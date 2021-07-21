Azerbaijan to ensure that post-conflict period is as painless as possible - President Aliyev

President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan is determined to ensure that the post-conflict period after last year’s war with Armenia is as painless as possible.

Aliyev made the remarks during the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of a working visit to Russia on July 20.

“I think we are succeeding in that by common efforts,” Aliyev said addressing the meeting.

Aliyev expressed gratitude to Putin for his “personal participation in resolving very important and sensitive issues. We have been in constant contact over the past eight months since the end of hostilities. I think that our personal communication in Moscow in January and by phone have played a very important role in stabilizing the situation.”

Speaking about the bilateral ties, Aliyev said that the two countries are moving forward very confidently.

“The turnover grew in the first six months. This is very important because last year we had a drop of more than 10 percent. We are also actively building up cooperation in transport and transit relations. I am told that about 20 percent more cargo has been transported along the North-South transport corridor than last year. So the corridor is already working in large volumes, one might say.”

He thanked Russia for help in the fight against coronavirus.

“We have already received more than 200,000 doses of Sputnik-V from Russia, and deliveries are still pending. I know that there are a lot of applicants, because this vaccine has proven effective. Of course, it is also very difficult to provide it to everyone, but as friends and partners, I want to once again express my gratitude that we are in the forefront among recipients of the vaccine.”

Furthermore, Aliyev said that the first graduation of the branch of the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University took place in Azerbaijan this year, describing this as an important event.

Reminding that over a thousand students are attending two branches – Moscow State University and Sechenov Medical University in Azerbaijan, Aliyev said that there are more than 15,000 Azerbaijanis studying in Russia.

“Another 16,000 students in Azerbaijan go to Russian language departments. So this is such a large cohort of Azerbaijani youth, which is already connected with Russia – through language, communication and education. I think this is very important in transferring our experience to the younger generation.”