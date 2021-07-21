Moscow, Baku working to launch joint production of COVID-19 vaccines in Azerbaijan - Putin

Russia and Azerbaijan are working to launch joint production of COVID-19 vaccines in Azerbaijan, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said during the meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held in Moscow.



"Of course, the issue of resolving the situation in the region remains one of the most important issues. I know that you are paying great attention and importance to that, of course, and I want to thank you for finding compromise solutions. They are always the most difficult, but if we want a settlement, and we all do, then we must follow this path. So far, we have been able to do this, for which I want to thank you," the head of state said.