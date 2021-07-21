Nizami Ganjavi International Center to host Global Young Leaders Forum 2021

By Trend





Nizami Ganjavi International Center, will host it’s Global Young Leaders Forum (GYLF) 2021 in 6-10th of September, 2021.

The Global Young Leaders Forum aims to bring together some of the world’s emerging leaders to discuss pressing global issues. The Forum will include prominent speakers such as Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Co-Chair of NGIC, President of Latvia 1999-2007; Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chair of NGIC, Vice President of the World Bank 1992-2000; Jeffrey Sachs, Special Representative of the Secretary-General of UN on SDG; Kerry Kennedy, President Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights; Rosen Plevneliev, President of Bulgaria 2012-2017; Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, President of Mauritius 2015-2018; Kateryna Yushchenko, Chair of the Youth Programs at NGIC, First Lady of Ukraine 2005-2010.

The Forum is a unique gathering of about 30 to 40 diverse leading young leaders from the world’s top scholarship programs and leading industries who have tremendous potential to make positive impacts in the world. Program aim’s to invite two to three representatives from some of the world’s most competitive and selective scholarships, as well as successful young professionals and entrepreneurs. Top scholars tend to socialize within their respective network. In an interconnected world, we need to build a strong platform to engage with other global scholars and young leaders, exchange ideas, strengthen relationships, and hopefully collaborate with each other to help improve people’s lives.

As the result of the Forum, Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center will nominate successful Young Leader to join VIII Global Baku Forum.