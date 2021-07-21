TODAY.AZ / Politics

President makes Twitter post on occasion of Eid al-Adha

19 July 2021 [21:15] - TODAY.AZ
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a Twitter post on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.



