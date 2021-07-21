21.07.2021
04:14
новости на русском
azərbaycan dilində
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
RSS
Main page
Latest News
Analytics
Politics
Business
Society
Sports
Arts & Entertainment
Azernews.az
World news
Weird / Interesting
Photo Galleries
Voice of Diaspora
Your Corner
TODAY.AZ
/
Politics
President makes Twitter post on occasion of Eid al-Adha
19 July 2021 [21:15] -
TODAY.AZ
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a Twitter post on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.
URL:
http://www.today.az/news/politics/208110.html
Tweet
Print version
Views: 13
Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.
Follow @TRENDNewsAgency
Recommend news to friend
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Friend's name:
Friend's e-mail:
See Also
20 July 2021 [20:33]
President Ilham Aliyev arrives on working visit to Russia
20 July 2021 [17:59]
Azerbaijan solemnly celebrates Eid al-Adha in Shusha city
20 July 2021 [15:14]
EU deeply concerned over recent developments on Armenian-Azerbaijani state border
20 July 2021 [12:37]
Baku, EU on verge of new stage in development of relations - analyst
20 July 2021 [11:43]
Nizami Ganjavi International Center to host Global Young Leaders Forum 2021
20 July 2021 [10:40]
Azerbaijani FM expresses condolences to Pakistan on heavy bus crash victims
20 July 2021 [10:11]
MFA: Fact that Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of territorial claims - absurd
20 July 2021 [10:00]
MoD: Armenian troops open fire at Azerbaijan's positions in Nakhchivan
20 July 2021 [09:50]
First VP shares publication on Instagram in connection with Eid al-Adha
20 July 2021 [00:05]
Armenia again fires at Azerbaijan Army’s combat positions in Nakhchivan
Most Popular
Azerbaijani, European Council presidents have joint working dinner
Baku warns about consequences of Yerevan's destructive approach for Armenia
Azerbaijani president presents apartment to martyr's father
North-South corridor to be alternative to Suez Canal
President of European Council visits Shamakhi Juma Mosque
Azerbaijani, European Council presidents discuss trade, bilateral ties in Baku
Iran to develop transit routes with Azerbaijan by rail and Caspian Sea
Contact us:
[email protected]
Copyright © 2005-2014 Today.Az
Advertising