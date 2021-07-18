European Council president visits Azerbaijan Space Agency's Main Satellite Ground Control Station

President of the European Council Charles Michel, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Main Satellite Ground Control Station of the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos) under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies on July 18, Trend reports.

Michel met with Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev.

Nabiyev stressed that Azerbaijan's cooperation with the European Union is of particular importance for Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani minister emphasized the great potential for the further development of relations in various fields, including transport, communications and high technologies.

While speaking about the development of space in Azerbaijan, Nabiyev stressed that the launch of Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2 telecommunication satellites into orbit by the French Arianespace company is a vivid example of the country's commitment to the cooperation with the European partners.

The minister added that the Azersky satellite for observing the Earth from a distance was purchased in 2014 from Airbus Defense and Space division of Airbus company.

Nabiyev praised the efforts of the European Union Agency for the Space Program to expand the ties between Azercosmos and the European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service (EGNOS), which will have a positive impact on aviation, shipping, transport, agriculture, cartography and navigation of the country.

While informing that the International Astronautics Congress will be held in Baku in 2023, Nabiyev invited the president of the European Council to take part in this event.

The presentation on the creation and development of the space industry in Azerbaijan, the activity of Azercosmos was made within the meeting. The mission of Azercosmos is to offer satellite solutions based on advanced technologies and develop new services and solutions to support local and global initiatives.

The minister said that the work is underway to place the antennas of the European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service in the Main Satellite Ground Control Station of Azercosmos. Michel reviewed the teleport station where these antennas are located.