No Azerbaijanis among victims as result of natural disaster in Western Europe - State Committee

By Trend

There are no Azerbaijanis among the victims as a result of the natural disaster in Western Europe, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with the Diaspora told Trend on July 17.

“In this regard, regular talks are being carried out with our compatriots living in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands,” the message said.

"The Committee, through the Coordination Councils, pays special attention to their situation,” the message said. “Currently, there is no information that any Azerbaijani suffered as a result of the disaster."

“Our compatriots, if necessary, can contact the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and Coordination Councils at the following links http://diaspor.gov.az/elaqe /; http://diaspor.gov.az/ev /,” the message said.