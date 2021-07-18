No emergency occurred on any of Azerbaijani SOCAR's offshore rigs - PR department

By Trend

No emergency occurred on any of the offshore rigs of Azerbaijani state oil company (SOCAR), Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the public relations and events department at the company told Trend.

Earlier, social media disseminated information that an emergency situation took place on one of the offshore rigs.

"Operations continue as normal. None of the SOCAR employees working at sea were injured. As a result of a check conducted at the request of the public, preliminary information was received that an employee of one of the companies not related to SOCAR, collecting old metal at an abandoned rig near the settlement of Sangachal, died as a result of the incident," added Ahmadov.