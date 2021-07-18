First regular Baku-Nakhchivan bus launched

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has launched a bus service between its capital Baku and Nakhchivan exclave.

The first regular bus on the Baku-Nakhchivan route has departed from the Baku International Bus Terminal, the State Road Transport Service told local media on July 17.

There will be a 15-20 minute break for bus traffic at pre-designated locations at the border to meet basic needs, the State service added.

The prices for the tickets are 30 manats (17.6 dollars) for adults and 15 manats (8.8 dollars) with a 50 percent discount for children aged 5-10. Tickets can be ordered online via avtovagzal.az, as well as at the Baku International Bus Terminal’s box offices.

Comfortable and modern buses are used during the trips. In addition, Azerbaijani citizens will be offered free of charge COVID-19 tests at the customs checkpoints.

Inaugurated on 12 February 2009, Baku International Bus Terminal is the largest among the CIS countries. Both long-distance and international trips are operated from the Bus Terminal to all regions of the country, as well as to various cities of Turkey, Russia, Iran and Georgia. The buses to the Nakhchivan exclave operate through neighboring Iran.