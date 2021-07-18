Joint project with Trend News Agency - grandiose event in history of Azerbaijani journalism – Russia's TASS

By Trend

Russia’s TASS news agency is developing close and very good ties with Azerbaijan, First Deputy Director General of TASS Mikhail Kalmykov said at the presentation of the joint project by Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency and Russia’s TASS news agency - the Eastweststream.com media platform, Trend reports on July 17.

“The Caspian region through this new project will receive a powerful information tool,” Kalmykov said. "The idea of creating this project was expressed by the Azerbaijani side, and we, as an agency with a long history, are closely interested in cooperation."

“The media platforms in Azerbaijan are rapidly developing and TASS agency is ready to assist,” the first deputy director general of TASS added. "The launch of the EastWestStream.com project is the success of our two countries and the CIS countries."