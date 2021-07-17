TODAY.AZ / Politics

Main issue today - creation of professional, high-quality journalism, says Azerbaijan’s Union of Journalists

17 July 2021 [14:05] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The main issue today is the creation of professional, high-quality journalism, head of the Union of Journalists of Azerbaijan Elchin Shikhli said at the presentation of a joint project by Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency and Russia’s TASS news agency - Eastweststream.com media platform, Trend reports on July 17.

"It is exciting that this project is being implemented when non-professional journalism has become widespread,” Shikhli said.

“I think that the newly created platform as an example of professional and high-quality journalism will strengthen and expand the deep relations that exist between the two countries [Azerbaijan and Russia] and at the same time will show what professionalism and high-quality journalism is,” head of the Union of Journalists of Azerbaijan added.

