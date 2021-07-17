Creation of Eastweststream.com new media platform - of exceptional importance, MP says

The creation of the Eastweststream.com media platform, which is a joint project of Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency and Russia’s TASS news agency, is of exceptional importance and an extremely important event, Azerbaijani MP Nizami Safarov said at the presentation of the joint project of Trend and TASS agencies - the Eastweststream.com media platform, Trend reports on July 17.

“This project is important from the point of view of correctly informing the international community about Azerbaijan’s realities and the current events in the region,” the MP said.

Safarov stressed that at the same time, this project is important in the fight against fake information.

The MP stressed that as a result of Azerbaijan's victory during the 44-day Karabakh War, new realities have been created in the region.

"It is extremely important to reliably inform the international community about them,” Safarov said. “Therefore, I think that this project will play an important role in terms of reliably informing the international community about the region."