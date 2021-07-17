Eastweststream.com media platform to take its place in global information market - Agency

17 July 2021 [12:45] -

By Trend

The Eastweststream.com media platform will make a significant contribution and take its place in the global information market, executive director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov said at the presentation of the joint project of Azerbaijan's Trend news agency and Russia's TASS news agency - the Eastweststream.com media platform, Trend reports on July 17.

