Armenian munitions seized in liberated Gubadli

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Munitions left by the Armenian armed forces while fleeing during the 44-day war in autumn 2020 have been found in Azerbaijan’s liberated Gubadli region.

The Barda regional group of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry's press service reported that 14 different grenades and fuses, 41 mortar shells, one machine gun, three ammunition storages, and 4,313 various-calibre cartridges left by the Armenians were found during the regular operations held by the employees of the Gubadli regional department of the Interior Ministry and handed over to the relevant structures.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered deal that brought an end to 44 days of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

On January 11, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.