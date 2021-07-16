Armenian troops fire at Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

The Armenian troops have fired at the Azerbaijani army positions in Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defence Ministry reported on July 16.

Using various calibre arms, the Armenian armed forces units fired at Azerbaijani positions in Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border at about 1000 and 1300 on July 16, the report added.

To silence the opposite side, the Azerbaijani troops fired back at the Armenian units located near Arazdayan village in Vedi region, the ministry said.

It ruled out any casualties among the Azerbaijani servicemen.

The ministry stressed that Armenia is responsible for causing tension along the state border of the two countries.

An Azerbaijani serviceman was injured on July 14 morning as Armenian forces using various calibre weapons fired at the Azerbaijani positions in Sadarak region.

On July 15 and on July 13, the Azerbaijani positions near Shusha city were fired at by the illegal Armenian armed detachments on the Azerbaijani territory, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed.

On July 15, Azerbaijan's army positions came under Armenian fire near Kalbajar region on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

On July 14, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Armenia's recent attempts to disrupt fragile peace in the region.

"We strongly condemn the attempts of the Armenian side to destroy the fragile peace in the region by shelling the Azerbaijani positions in recent days," the ministry said.

It should be noted that the presence of any Armenian serviceman on Azerbaijan's internationally-recognized territories is in violation of the November 10 peace deal signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan that ended the 44-day war in 2020.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.