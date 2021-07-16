Azerbaijan, Turkey to expand cooperation in agricultural insurance

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan and Turkey have discussed cooperation in the field of agricultural insurance during the meeting held between Chairman of the Board of the Agrarian Insurance Fund (AIF) Fuad Sadigov and Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Fatih Metin in Ankara, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture reported on July 14.

During the meeting, the sides focused on the development and expansion of the agrarian insurance system between the two countries, as well as the joint application of agrarian insurance in other countries.

As part of his visit to Turkey, Sadigov also met with Chairman of the Board of TARSIM (Agricultural Insurance Pool Management Company), Head of the Department of Agricultural Reforms of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Turkey Karim Ustun and a member of the Board and Director General of TARSIM Serpil Gunal.

During the visit, the issues such as expanding cooperation with TARSIM, risk management, insurance of new products, study of experience in the IT, methodological support and cooperation in reinsurance have been discussed, the ministry said.

It should be noted that a delegation led by the Chairman of the Board of the Agrarian Insurance Fund (AIF) Fuad Sadigov visited Turkey to study the experience of the application of agrarian insurance and discuss issues of cooperation with its counterparts.