YASHAT organizes camp for martyrs’ children

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's YASHAT Foundation has organized a summer camp for children of martyrs who lost their lives during the Karabakh war of last year.

Held in cooperation with ASAN Volunteers, the six-day Yashat Camp offers a wide variety of activities, entertainment programs, theaters, trainings, excursions, meetings with famous people and with heads of several organizations, psychological consultations and concert programs.

YASHAT will organize six camps with the participation of 300 children.

In one of the camps, children have met with the world champion in Greco-Roman wrestling, winner of the First European Games, Olympic medalist Rasul Chunayev.

They also enjoyed a concert programme by People’s Artist of Azerbaijan and pop star Aygun Kazimova, and were given various gifts from partner organizations.

On the third day of the camp, individual psychological counseling was organized for the participants.

Children also took part in a creative contest “building a spaghetti bridge” organized in cooperation with the INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center of the State Agency for Citizen Services and Social Innovations under the Azerbaijani President.

Set up by the presidential decree in December 2020, Yashat foundation’s work covers the families of servicemen killed or disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

Yashat receives donations made through voluntary financial assistance provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

As of July 15, the foundation has collected over AZN 38.7 million ($22.7M).