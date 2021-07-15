Aliyev sends letter to Erdogan on fifth anniversary of coup attempt in Turkey [UPDATE]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in connection with the anniversary of the coup attempt on July 15, 2021, in Turkey.

“Today, the brotherly Republic of Turkey marks the fifth anniversary of the 15 July coup attempt. I commemorate with deep respect our martyrs who gave their lives to prevent the coup attempt.

This betrayal against the Turkish state was prevented only thanks to your great self-sacrifice and the close unity of your brotherly people around you. This great victory, a celebration of national unity and solidarity, resolute leadership and strong resolve will forever remain in the memory of the Turkish people,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his letter to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the fifth anniversary of the 15 July coup attempt in Turkey.

“It is beyond doubt that the Republic of Turkey has come out of this difficult test even stronger. The achievements of brotherly country in the political, economic, military and other spheres under your wise leadership in recent years underscore the importance of the "Day of Democracy and National Unity" for the Turkish statehood.

The people and state of Azerbaijan have unequivocally condemned this treacherous coup attempt from the very first minutes. Just as Turkey supports Azerbaijan in all matters, Azerbaijan has always stood by Turkey.

Today, Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, representing the best example of friendship and brotherhood and contributing to peace, security and cooperation, are at their highest peak. The Shusha Declaration we signed during your visit to the cultural capital of Azerbaijan Shusha, raises our allied relations to a qualitatively new level and defines the future directions of our cooperation,” the letter said.

“I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to achieve the goals we have set for the further strengthening and development of the Azerbaijani-Turkish unity and brotherhood in accordance with the “one nation two states” slogan,” the head of state added.