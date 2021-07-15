Azerbaijani civilian killed in mine blast

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

A civilian has been killed in a mine blast in Azerbaijan's western region of Goygol, local media reported on July 14.

Banovshali village resident Ramal Ojagguliyev, 31, was killed by a mine while grazing animals in the village pasture.

A criminal case has been filed into the incident.

The highest peak of this region is located in the Murov mountain range. Azerbaijani troops liberated from Armenia's occupation the Murov peak in the Murov mountain range on September 27, 2020.

Over 140 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured in the explosion of mines planted by Armenians in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied regions since the end of the war in autumn 2020 that saw Azerbaijan liberate most of its territories in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan has warned its citizens against traveling to formerly occupied territories without permission, citing land mine threats.

On June 12, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan mine maps for Aghdam, and on July 3 mine maps for Fuzuli and Zangilan. The mine maps show that Armenian planted 97,000 mines in Aghdam and 92,000 mines in Fuzuli and Zangilan.