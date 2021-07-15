Azerbaijani army positions come under fire near Shusha

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's army positions have come under fire by illegal Armenian armed detachments near Shusha for the second time over the past few days.

In an official statement posted on its website on July 15, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said:

"On July 15 at night, the Azerbaijan army’s positions in the vicinity of Shusha city came under fire by small arms. The fire was opened by the illegal Armenian armed detachments that are on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed. Retaliation fire was inflicted to suppress the activity of the opposing side."

The ministry ruled out any casualties among the Azerbaijani servicemen.

On July 13, the Azerbaijani positions near Shusha were fired at by the illegal Armenian armed detachments on the Azerbaijani territory where Russian peacekeepers are deployed.

Moreover, an Azerbaijani serviceman was injured on July 14 morning as Armenian forces using various calibre weapons fired at the Azerbaijani positions in Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

On July 14, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Armenia's recent attempts to disrupt fragile peace in the region.

"We strongly condemn the attempts of the Armenian side to destroy the fragile peace in the region by shelling the Azerbaijani positions in recent days," the ministry said.

It should be noted that the presence of any Armenian serviceman on Azerbaijan's internationally-recognized territories is in violation of the November 10 peace deal signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan that ended the 44-day war in 2020.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

About 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed in Karabakh under the deal.

Russia and Turkey are represented with an equal number of servicemen in the joint centre in Aghdam region to monitor the situation in and around Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh under the trilateral peace agreement.