Baku court to announce verdict for merc who fought for Armenia in Karabakh war

By Trend

The trial on a criminal case over Russian citizen Eduard Dubakov, who fought for Armenia to the battles in Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war against Azerbaijan, has continued on July 14 at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, Trend reports.

At the trial chaired by Judge Samir Aliyev, the prosecutor will ask punishment for the accused person.

According to the indictment, Dubakov, having illegally visited the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan, participated in military exercises in the Kalbajar district.

In order to commit a provocation, on January 14, 2021, he came from Turkey to Baku, where he was detained as a result of an operation.

A criminal case was initiated under Articles 214-3.1 (terrorism, financing of terrorism), 218.2 (participation in a criminal union (organization), as well as participation in the association of organizers, leaders, and/or other representatives of organized groups), 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan by prior conspiracy or in organized groups) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.