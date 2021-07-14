Baku court announces data of next trial over Armenians accused of espionage against Azerbaijan

By Trend

The trial of two Armenians - David Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan accused in espionage against Azerbaijan was held at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes on July 14, Trend reports.

Within the trial, chaired by Judge Ali Mammadov, the personal data of the accused persons was clarified.

Then Davtyan and Sujyan were explained their rights. The accused persons were told that the lawyer and the interpreter have been provided to them at the expense of the state.

The next trial was appointed for July 26.

The persons are accused under Article 276 (espionage) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.