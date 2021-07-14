Brotherhood ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan are further strengthened with Shusha Declaration - Turkish FM

By Trend

Brotherhood ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan are further strengthened in all spheres with the Shusha Declaration, Turkish FM Mevlut Cavushoglu wrote on his Twitter, Trend reports.

On June 15 President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey.