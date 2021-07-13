Baku, Moscow eye Azerbaijani-Russian-Armenian working group activities

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and visiting Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk have discussed the work of the trilateral working group chaired by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian deputy prime ministers, Azertag reported on July 13.

The meeting that took place between Aliyev and Overchuk in Baku on July 13 also focused on Azerbaijani-Russian bilateral relations, an increase in the trade turnover and exports of agricultural products from Azerbaijan to Russia.

The two men discussed efforts to further improve the operation of border checkpoints on the Azerbaijani-Russian border. They underlined the very active increase of transit through the North-South corridor. The sides exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in trade, economy, transport, and other fields.

The trilateral working group, consisting of the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian deputy prime ministers continues its activity after the snap elections in Armenia. Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev earlier said that until now, a constructive approach was observed at the meetings of the working group.

The trilateral peace deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the 30-year conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia signed the second deal since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed document aims to unblock all economic and transport communications in the region.