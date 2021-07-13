Azerbaijan demonstrated its combat readiness to wage war for liberation of its lands in July 2020 – Russian expert

By Trend

Azerbaijan demonstrated its combat and moral readiness to wage a war for the liberation of its territory in July 2020, Associate Professor of the Department of Political Science and Sociology of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, member of the Expert Council of the "Officers of Russia" organization Alexander Perendzhiev told Trend.

“The results of the battles in the direction of Tovuz district in July 2020 are more military-political battles than military ones,” an associate professor said. “During the hostilities, not only the fighting spirit of the two opposing armies of the South Caucasus but also the moral and psychological readiness of the political elites of Baku and Yerevan, as well as the Azerbaijani and Armenian societies for real hostilities was tested.”

"The leadership of the Republic of Azerbaijan saw the combat and moral readiness of its Armed Forces in July 2020 to fight for the liberation of their territory from occupation, as well as the moral and psychological disposition of the Azerbaijani nation to wage a full-scale war to restore the territorial integrity and unity of the country," the Russian expert added.

“It became clear that neither Russia nor the CSTO would act as an instrument for keeping the Azerbaijani territories under Armenia’s occupation,” an associate professor said.