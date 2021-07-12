Tajik President Rahmon calls President Aliyev

On July 12, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon made a phone call to President Ilham Aliyev.

The heads of state discussed topical aspects of Tajik-Azerbaijani bilateral relations, particularly economic and trade ties, and emphasized the positive dynamics of development of these relations in recent years.

The sides paid special attention to the current military-political situation in Afghanistan.

In this regard, informing the President of Azerbaijan in detail of the alarming situation in the provinces of Afghanistan bordering Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon expressed serious concern over the escalation of the situation on the southern borders of the CIS.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan invited the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to pay an official visit to Tajikistan at a time convenient for him. The President of Azerbaijan accepted the invitation with gratitude.

The date of the visit will be agreed on through diplomatic channels.