Ukrainian envoy shares tweet about visit to Shusha

Ukrainian ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladyslav Kanevskyi has shared a tweet about his recent visit to Azerbaijan's cultural capital Shusha liberated from Armenia's occupation in 2020.

"Dream comes true! I visited the city of Shusha, the heart of Karabakh and the spiritual capital of the Azerbaijani people! This is both the first acquaintance with the great historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, as well as large-scale reconstruction projects of liberated territories," he tweeted on July 10.

The ambassador's publication triggered an aggressive Armenian reaction on the social networking platforms.

In reaction to this aggression on social networks, Taras Kuzio, a British professor of the National University of Ukraine, tweeted: "Armenian attack on the Ukrainian ambassador to Azerbaijan reflects mythical Armenian world out of touch with reality."

He ruled out any "aggression" by Azerbaijan. Kuzio noted that Azerbaijan, which liberated its lands, cannot "occupy" the territories internationally recognized as Azerbaijani.

Meanwhile, he described the killing of over 600 Azerbaijanis by Armenians in Khojaly town in Karabakh in 1992 as the biggest war crime.

On July 9, under President Ilham Aliyev's instruction, a trip was organized for representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan to Shusha.

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev thanked all those, who visited Shusha.

"With diplomatic corps, we finished our visit to beautiful Shusha - cultural capital of Azerbaijan. Ambassadors received first-hand information on the ground about destroyed cultural monuments and took note on restoration and conservation plans," Hajiyev tweeted on July 10.

In its official statement in early May, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that hundreds of cultural institutions, 927 libraries with a book fund of 4.6 million, 22 museums and museum branches with more than 100,000 exhibits, 4 art galleries, 8 culture, and recreation parks, as well as one of the oldest settlements in the world in Fuzuli district - Azykh Cave, the Shusha State Historical and Architectural Reserve has become victims of Armenian vandalism.

The scale of destruction in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied territories suggests deep hatred and animosity against Azerbaijanis, with many experts describing these mass destructions as genocide.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the second war after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.