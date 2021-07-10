Two new military units opened in liberated regions

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s State Border Service has inaugurated two military units in liberated Gubadli and Lachin districts on the border with Armenia, the agency’s press service reported.

Addressing the opening ceremony on July 8, Chief of the State Border Service Col-Gen Elchin Guliyev said that the new military unites would enable Azerbaijan effectively control significant part of the state border with Armenia.

Guliyev stressed the importance of border defense and security infrastructures and the creation of new military units in these areas. He also emphasized the role of the Azerbaijani border guards in ensuring the inviolability of the country’s state borders during the Second Karabakh War in autumn 2020.

During the ceremony, medals were given to servicemen who were awarded by the presidential decree last month for heroism in the liberation of Khojavend, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan regions and historic Shusha city during the war between September 27 and November 10.

Furthermore, Guliyev stressed that the improvement of the service conditions and social security of servicemen is always a top priority for the state. He also met leadership of the Gubadli Special Border Division to discuss the future measures in protecting the state border.

Azerbaijan liberated Gubadli and Lachin districts, along with 300 other settlements, city centers, villages and Shusha city during last year’s war. As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained control over 397.6 km state border with Armenia.