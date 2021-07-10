Residents of Turkish Igdir protest against environmental terror from Armenia

By Trend

Residents of the Turkish Igdir province held a rally on a section of the Araz river, flowing through the territory of the province's Agaver village to protest against the pollution of the Okhchuchay river running via Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district [and originating in Armenia's territory] by Armenia and German companies, the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend on July 9.

The rally was organized by the Igdir-Azerbaijan Association for the Support of the Unity of Language, History and Culture.

During the event, a group of members of the association and the residents with Azerbaijani and Turkish flags in their hands protested against the environmental terror committed by the copper-molybdenum plant in Armenia, the controlling shares of which belong to German Cronimet company.

Reminding that the Okhchuchay river flows into the Araz river, the protesters noted that the ecological situation in the Igdir province is also under threat. Pollution of toxic waste also means pollution of the Araz river, which is the main waterway of the Igdir plain.

The protesters demanded that the Armenian government and the German company Cronimet put an end to the environmental terror, as a result of which waste is dumped into Okhchuchay without treatment.

At the end of the rally, the chairman of the association, Ziya Zakir Acar, read out a statement on behalf of the protesters.

The statement said that the Armenian government and the German company Cronimet are equally responsible for the pollution of Okhchuchay in accordance with international law.

The authors of the statement called on international organizations not to ignore this environmental terror and to take decisive measures against it.