Azerbaijan, Russia mull border demarcation in Baku

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

The ninth meeting of the Azerbaijani-Russian joint demarcation commission took place in Baku on July 6-9, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has reported.

The meeting was charied by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and head of the Russian delegation in the commission Amir Bilyalitdinov.

"The meeting discussed issues related to the continuation of the demarcation process, approved the documents necessary for the organization and conduct of field demarcation work. The installation of border markers will continue in accordance with the Work Plan of the joint Azerbaijani-Russian demarcation commission for 2021," the report added.

In its statement, the ministry noted that the well-coordinated constructive work of specialists from both states during the demarcation work was noted.

"The meeting was held in the spirit of good neighborliness and constructive dialogue. The next meeting of the joint commission will take place on the territory of the Russian Federation. The timing of the meeting will be agreed through diplomatic channels, "the Foreign Ministry said.

The border between Russia and Azerbaijan was established by an agreement signed in Baku on October 3, 2010. It was ratified on July 18, 2011. The length of the land border between the two countries is 284 km.

The joint demarcation commission was founded on May 15, 2013, in Moscow. It defines boundary markers and places of their installation, as well as pronunciation rules in the languages of the parties to geographical names.