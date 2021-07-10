Yashat sends more war veterans to Turkey for treatment

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Yashat Foundation, which was set up to help families of soldiers killed and injured during the Second Karabakh War, sent ten more seriously injured war veterans to Turkey for treatment this week.

Veterans Mustafayev Elshan, Babayev Elnur, Amiraliyev Nicat, Javadzade Fuad, Amrakhov Ruslan, Qahramanli Yagub, Sadiqov Calal, Shukurov Tural, Mekhtiyev Namiq and Isubov Rafail will receive treatment in Turkey.

The foundation will monitor the veterans' treatment process until their full recovery.

To date, 112 war veterans have been sent to Turkey for treatment. The treatment of 48 of them has already been successfully completed and they have returned home. In addition, the Foundation also provides medicines for the treatment of wounded war veterans.

Set up by the presidential decree in December 2020, the foundation’s work covers the families of servicemen killed or disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

Yashat receives donations made through voluntary financial assistance provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

As of July 9, the foundation has collected over AZN 38.6 million ($22.7M).